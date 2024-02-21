Canada is ready to pay for delivery of 800,000 shells found by Czech Republic for Ukraine

Canada is ready to support the Czech Republic’s initiative to urgently deliver tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the UP, CBC News reports this with reference to sources in the Canadian Defense Ministry.

Although the details are still being finalized, the sources note that the Canadian government may allocate up to $30 million ($22 million) to implement the plan proposed at the opening of the Munich Security Conference by Czech President Petr Pavel.

Pavel said that the Czech Republic has found up to 800,000 NATO standard-caliber shells that it could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if it receives funding for delivery.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said on Monday that Ottawa was negotiating with the Czechs.

Blair emphasized: "I've signed a memorandum of understanding with one of our European allies, the Czech Republic, to possibly purchase munitions that they currently have in their possession, which would allow us to... get them to Ukraine more quickly as we ramp up our own production."

