Ukraine’s Armed Forces will have right to strike Russian military targets outside Ukraine with F-16s - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that when Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from its allies, it will have the right to self-defence, including strikes against legitimate Russian military targets outside Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Stoltenberg said this in an interview with Radio Liberty

Asked when Ukraine would be able to deploy the F-16s, Stoltenberg said it was impossible to say. He reiterated that all of Ukraine's allies want them there as soon as possible, but said the impact of the F-16s will be stronger if the pilots are well trained and the maintenance crews and other support personnel are well prepared.

He emphasised: "So I think we should listen to the military experts exactly when we are ready or when the allies are ready to start sending and delivering F-16s. The sooner the better".

According to Stoltenberg, each ally will decide whether to supply F-16s to Ukraine, and allies have different policies. But, at the same time, the war in Ukraine is a war of aggression, he said, and Ukraine has the right to self-defence, including strikes against legitimate Russian military targets outside Ukraine.

