During day, 64 combat clashes took place at front, 19 enemy attacks were repelled by Armed Forces in Avdiivka direction - General Staff

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors, the enemy tried to break through our defense with more than 50 attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 4 missile and 113 air strikes, fired 105 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Air strikes were carried out on Milove, Vilkhuvatka, Hryhorivka, Kolodyazne, Mytrofanivka, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Lyman, Svyato-Pokrovske, Siversk, New York, Bila Hora, Diliyivka, Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Stepove, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Lastochkino, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Urozhayne, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotino, Novoandriivka, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; Krynky and Chornobaivka in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

Read more: There were 51 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy launched three missile and 84 air strikes - General Staff

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 3 attempts to attack near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked our units 6 times near the settlements of Terny and Vyymka in Donetsk region.

Read more: Fortification structures are built 24 hours a day, 7 days week - Armed Forces Support Forces. PHOTOS

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 2 attacks by Russian occupants near Klishchiivka and Mayorsk in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Lastochkino, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 14 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 406,080 people (+1,130 per day), 338 aircraft, 6,516 tanks, 9,826 artillery systems, 12,338 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat actions on the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 8 enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotino in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa", in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel attacks by Russian occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 4 attempts to storm the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper River.