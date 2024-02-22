ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 407,240 people (+1,160 per day), 339 aircraft, 6,523 tanks, 9,867 artillery systems, 12,373 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 407,240 Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 02.22.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 407,240 (+1,160) persons,

tanks ‒ 6523 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,373 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 9867 (+41) units,

MLRS – 997 (+5) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 680 (+2) units,

aircraft - 339 (+1) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7596 (+36),

cruise missiles ‒ 1903 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12924 (+63) units,

special equipment ‒ 1566 (+8)

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers drop one and half tons of explosives on Russian occupants’ concentration. VIDEO

