Day in Kharkiv region: shelling in Kupiansk district, one person died, another was injured
Yesterday, the enemy struck 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, and one person was wounded.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.
"At 2:35 p.m. Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district. As a result of enemy shelling, a private house was damaged. There was no information about the victims.
"Around 2:00 p.m. in Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, 1 civilian was killed as a result of shelling. All data and circumstances are being established," the message reads.
During the day, the enemy fired mortars and artillery at Ivanivka, Kupiansk district, a 52-year-old civilian was wounded.
