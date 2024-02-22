Duda supports idea of meeting of governments of Ukraine and Poland to hold negotiations on border - state secretary of Dera office

State Secretary of the Office of the President of Poland Andrzej Dera said that Andrzej Duda supports the idea of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish governments with representatives of the European Commission to resolve the situation at the border.

As Censor.NET informs, Dera said this on TVN24.

"The president advocates that this dialogue (negotiations with farmers and the Ukrainian side - ed.) take place. This is the only way to solve this huge problem. The problem is two-sided and very powerful. (...) Our farmers are fighting for their livelihood. The Ukrainian people are fighting for their means of livelihood. The situation is fatal on both sides, from this point of view, because the determination on both sides is huge, and this problem simply needs to be solved," said Dera.

"There is no other way than negotiations, dialogue, and decisions related to the European Union. I would like to remind you that farmers across Europe today are protesting against what is happening to agriculture in the European Union," he noted.

Dera noted that Duda "supports" the meeting between the two governments.

"The president is doing everything in this spirit to support and help Ukraine. Let's not forget that everything that is currently happening on the border - this conflict with grain, with agricultural products, is a consequence of the war," he said.

Answering the question whether, in his opinion, Andrzej Duda could be the "patron" of the meeting, Dera emphasized that it was not about who would have patronage over it.

"Now we need a meeting of our Polish government headed by Donald Tusk with the Ukrainian government and, most importantly, with representatives of the EU," added the State Secretary of the Office of the President of Poland.

