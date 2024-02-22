Strike on Russian training ground in Kherson region: Defense forces confirmed elimination of about 60 occupiers

The Southern Defence Forces confirmed a strike on a Russian military training ground on the left bank of the Kherson region. About 60 occupants were killed.

This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Southern Defence Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, on the Kyiv 24 TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"All this profanity with putting up the flag and running away from there was enchantingly completed by the way yesterday we worked out on one of the training grounds where the relevant assault groups are actually trained," she said.

According to her, the strike killed dozens of Russian occupants.

"The work was quite effective, at least 60 of the invaders will definitely not return to their combat positions, and we are still investigating the rest of the data," the spokeswoman added.

Humeniuk did not disclose what weapons were used in the attack, but stressed that the Defence Forces "use all available weapons and power".

