ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5300 visitors online
News mobilization
11 071 97

More than 4 thousand amendments are submitted to draft law on mobilization - MP from "Voice", warrior Kostenko

вр

MPs submitted more than 4,000 amendments to the draft law on mobilization No. 10449.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP of the "Voice" party and a soldier Roman Kostenko.

"We submitted 3776 amendments to the draft law on mobilization electronically. We also submitted about 500 amendments manually. By the end of the week, they will be included in the comparative table," the MP noted.

On February 21, 2024, the deadline for submitting MPs' amendments and proposals for the second reading of the relevant draft law expired.

Read more: Ministry of Defense together with Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently working on electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service - Chernohorenko

Author: 

bill (264) constitutional amendments (15) mobilization (1111) Kostenko Roman (31)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 