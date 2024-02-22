11 071 97
More than 4 thousand amendments are submitted to draft law on mobilization - MP from "Voice", warrior Kostenko
MPs submitted more than 4,000 amendments to the draft law on mobilization No. 10449.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP of the "Voice" party and a soldier Roman Kostenko.
"We submitted 3776 amendments to the draft law on mobilization electronically. We also submitted about 500 amendments manually. By the end of the week, they will be included in the comparative table," the MP noted.
On February 21, 2024, the deadline for submitting MPs' amendments and proposals for the second reading of the relevant draft law expired.
