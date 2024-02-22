He was spying on AFU ships near Mykolaiv port: SSU detains occupants’ informant

A Russian agent who was collecting data on the Defense Forces near the Black Sea was detained in Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of SSU.

Thus, the enemy was interested in the warships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the directions of their movement along sea and river routes.

"The suspect was also interested in the coordinates of the ground units of Ukrainian defenders, including those involved in combat operations on the left bank of Kherson region. The invaders needed the intelligence to prepare missile and drone attacks on the frontline part of southern Ukraine," the statement said.

The SSU exposed the Russian informant at the initial stage of his reconnaissance and subversive activities. This allowed the SSU to secure the locations of the Armed Forces units, as well as to document the criminal actions of the suspect and detain him in his own home.

"The enemy accomplice turned out to be a local resident, whom the aggressor remotely engaged in cooperation earlier this year. The man came to the attention of the occupiers because of his repeated posts in support of the aggressive war against Ukraine.

After completing hostile missions, the suspect "reported" in a messenger to a representative of one of the Russian special services. During a search of the detainee's apartment, a mobile phone with evidence of his intelligence activities in favor of the aggressor country was seized," the SSU said.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the direction, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces 12 years in prison.

