Russians hit village of Lvove in Kherson region: man died as result of hitting residential building

Russian occupiers shelled the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region. A man who was in the yard died as a result of the impact.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

Yes, in the morning the Russians shelled the settlement, one of the "arrivals" hit a residential building.

"Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard received non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased was 59 years old," added the head of the region.

