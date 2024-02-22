Russians hit village of Lvove in Kherson region: man died as result of hitting residential building
Russian occupiers shelled the village of Lvove in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region. A man who was in the yard died as a result of the impact.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Yes, in the morning the Russians shelled the settlement, one of the "arrivals" hit a residential building.
"Unfortunately, a local resident who was in the yard received non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased was 59 years old," added the head of the region.
