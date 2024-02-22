During search, almost 1 million US dollars was seized from former head of Chernihiv regional MMC - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

During the searches of the former head of the Chernihiv regional MMC in one of the apartments in Kyiv, almost one million US dollars was found. In Chernihiv, the Security Service of Ukraine dismantled a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization and illegal departure of men of military age abroad.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne, the searches were carried out on February 21 as part of an investigation into one of the criminal proceedings.

Currently, it is known that the detainee worked as the head of the Chernihiv MMC until the summer of 2021. The Desnian District Court of Chernihiv remanded the suspect in custody without bail.

A video with fragments of the search has been published online.

The SSU press service reported that in exchange for money, the former official promised to remove persons liable for military service from the military register on the basis of fictitious certificates of medical unfitness for service. Later, the evaders used these documents to illegally leave Ukraine.

To implement the fraud, the defendant acted jointly with several officials of regional military enlistment offices and medical institutions.

SSU officers documented the former official's crimes and detained him in his home after he received another bribe.

During the searches, the SSU seized almost USD 1 million and over EUR 22 thousand. In addition, documents for several apartments and land plots, which the SSU has already initiated seizure, were seized.

He was served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 5 of Art. 27, part 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

P. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);

P. 3, Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

The detainee is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring to justice all persons involved in the corruption scheme. The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

