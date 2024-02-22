Zelenskyy proposed to increase salaries of military on front line to UAH 200 thousand, - "servant of people" Mysyagin

At a meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed raising the salaries of military personnel on the frontline to UAH 200,000.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Servant of the People" party Yuriy Mysyagin, Censor.NET reports.

"Today (21 February - Ed.), during an evening meeting, the President said that the military, who have been on the front line for two years, should be raised to UAH 200,000," the statement said.

To recap, on 21 February 2024, President Zelenskyy met with the "Servant of the People" faction. It was the first meeting between the head of state and the faction's MPs since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We talked about the most important things for our Victory - the frontline, the economy, the help of our partners, and the preservation of unity in society. And, accordingly, about the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas," the head of the "SP" faction, David Arakhamia, later said.

Read more: Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard - decree