Since beginning of full-scale invasion, Czech Republic has transferred to Ukraine more than 60 tanks, 131 IFVs, 16 air defense systems, thousands of missiles and tens of thousands of ammunition

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Petr Fiala told what military aid the Czech Republic has provided to Ukraine over the past two years.

From February 24, 2022, the Czech Republic transferred to Ukraine from its own warehouses: 62 tanks, 131 IFVs, 6 helicopters, 16 air defense systems, thousands of missiles, tens of thousands of ammunition, and 4 million ammunition for small arms.

"Prague pursues a policy that supports Ukraine and stands against Russian aggression. Every day it confirms that this policy is correct, good and corresponds to the interests of the Czech Republic," Fiala emphasized.

He also noted that the Czech Republic has received compensation from its allies for this assistance, both materially and with modern equipment that helps the country break its past dependence on Soviet military equipment.

