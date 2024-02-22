US aid is crucial for Ukraine. Without it, we lose our defenders - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if the US does not approve the aid, it will be difficult for Ukraine to find "parallel steps" and more and more Ukrainian soldiers "will be in hospitals."

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET informs

"Of course, it will be difficult to find something similar (for US aid, - ed.). Of course, we will not stay in one place. We must survive and live. We must find parallel steps, parallel rules. But you understand that this aid is of decisive importance," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Without continued U.S. aid, he said, there will be more and more "heroes that will be in hospitals."

"If you don't have a real shield that protects and powerful artillery, of course you lose people," the head of state added.

