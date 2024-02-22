ZNPP has been on 1 power line for 2 days due to shelling - Energy Ministry

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains on one power line for the second day due to shelling. Work is continuing on the high-voltage power line.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, Censor.NET reports.

"Work continues on the high-voltage power line in Zaporizhzhia region, which supplied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and was disconnected due to shelling the day before. Currently, ZNPP remains on one power line," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond remains stable at 15.59 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant.

They also added that there is no shortage in the power system in general. A thermal power plant unit has undergone short-term repairs, and six power units of thermal power plants are in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

As a reminder, on February 20, in Zaporizhzhya NPP there was disconnected one of the two overhead power lines, PL-330 kV "Ferosplavna-1", that were in operation.

Currently, the only external overhead line, PL-750kV "Dniprovska", which connects ZNPP to the integrated power system of Ukraine and provides power for the plant's own needs, remains in operation.