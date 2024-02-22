Russian Federation has fired more than 8,000 missiles into Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - Ihnat

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have launched more than 4,000 attack UAVs, as well as more than 8,000 missiles, including ballistic ones, over Ukraine.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia launched 4,637 UAVs over Ukraine, 3,605 of which were destroyed by air defense forces.

"Last year, in the heating season of 2022-2023, more than 1,100 cruise missiles were used against us. They had the goal of driving Ukraine into a blackout. This time, the strike target is a little different. You can see which objects are attacked - starting with the port infrastructure of the agrarian sector, then the oil and gas industry and defense enterprises. But all the same, critical infrastructure is also being hit, in particular energy," he explained.

Ihnat said that the Russian Federation has a certain number of missiles, has certain capabilities to strike.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 8,000 missiles of all types have been used across Ukraine. The lion's share of missiles, of course, are S-300s, which they use to hit ground targets. 78 Daggers, of which 25 were destroyed. Yes half of the Kalibrs themselves were destroyed - 406 out of 843 were destroyed by the Defense Forces. This is from the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These are very powerful indicators that our Defense Forces show. Likewise, the Kh-101 / Kh-555 missiles, which are used to attack strategic aviation, were destroyed - 1,176 currently out of 1,513," the spokesperson added.

