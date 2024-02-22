Meeting between Ukraine and Poland to resolve border blockade issue to be held on February 28 in Warsaw - Tusk

The governments of Ukraine and Poland will meet to resolve the issue of the border blockade by Polish protesters. The meeting will take place on February 28 in Warsaw.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Polskieradio24.

He rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to a government meeting at the border to resolve the situation caused by the Polish farmers' protests.

"A meeting with the Ukrainian government will be held in Warsaw on February 28," he said.

According to him, the Polish government will "look for protective solutions for Polish farmers," both internally and through the use of national funds, as well as through further negotiations with Ukraine and the EU.

"Polish farmers can count on me here," the head of the Polish government emphasized.

Tusk noted that the Polish government wants to establish a line of compromise and an agreement with the farmers who came out to protest, which would suit them and allow them to stop the protests.

"We cannot allow those who openly and actively serve Putin's propaganda to take advantage of the farmers' protest on the border with Ukraine, any such support for Putin's narrative is treason, we will not tolerate it," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Tusk also called for the two issues to be separated in domestic and international discussions, i.e., unconditional support for Ukraine and protection of Polish farmers and the Polish market from the negative effects of trade liberalization with Ukraine.

