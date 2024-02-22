Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquaters: Closed report on everything related to F-16. Situation in Avdiivka and Southern directions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The meeting of Headquaters. I heard the latest changes in the operational situation from Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi. The situation in all main directions, defensive actions, and separate offensive operations. The receipt and expenditure of ammunition, missiles, and drones. I heard information about the enemy's plans from the head of the DIU Kyryl Budanov", - the president noted.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation in the Avdiivka and Southern directions was also examined in detail at Stavka.

"Avdiyivka is a new line of defense, fortification of borders, further intentions of the enemy. Krynky - our marines reliably hold the bridgehead. The enemy managed only a disinformation operation.

A separate closed report on all things F-16 aircraft. Quantity in the first batch, terms of receipt. Infrastructure and personnel training. The calendar for the further training of pilots, technicians and the acquisition of the next aircraft has been specified," the head of state concluded.

