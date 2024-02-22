Obstacles on Polish border for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine will be removed within hours - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that border crossings with Ukraine, as well as sections of roads and railways, will be included in the list of critical infrastructure.

According to him, this decision should provide "a 100 per cent guarantee that military and humanitarian aid will reach the Ukrainian side without any delays".

"This is a matter of the next few hours," the Polish Prime Minister said.

He stressed that Poland's task is to ensure full capacity at the border when it comes to military transport and humanitarian aid, the routes of which pass through Poland.

Tusk explained that "this will also mean a different type of organisational regime at border crossings and on access roads and tracks to the border with Ukraine".

The Polish prime minister called for separating the issues of "direct support for Ukraine and protection of Polish farmers and the Polish market from the negative effects of trade liberalisation with Ukraine".

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service said that due to the protests of Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine, there may be problems with the delivery of humanitarian goods.