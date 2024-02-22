ENG
Bundestag rejects proposal to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles

taurus

After a debate on February 22, the Bundestag rejected a proposal to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Die Welt.

The proposal, submitted by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which explicitly mentioned the German weapons system, did not receive a majority of votes.

Only 182 deputies voted in favor, 480 voted against and 5 abstained.

Earlier it was reported that today the Bundestag will consider two proposals to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

