Instead of surgically solving mobilization issue, authorities have been "picking at" pain point for months - Hudymenko

Every day that the decision to mobilize is delayed only harms the state and negatively affects the personal motivation of citizens. The issue had to be resolved quickly, like a vital surgical operation, and not "picking at" the pain point for months.

This was stated by Yurii Hudymenko, a retired junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian Association "Mriia", in an interview with the "Fabrika Novyn" channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The authorities would have made a lot of mistakes in communicating with the population. Even the story about advertising a counteroffensive contradicted the very idea of mobilization. It seemed to say that "everything will be resolved without your participation, you are only an observer of the actions of the Armed Forces and a fan". Instead, the issue had to be resolved as a medical operation: quickly, efficiently and professionally. This is unpopular, but the only right way out. Instead of making a strong-willed decision, we are postponing it until the last moment, reducing its effectiveness," Hudymenko said.

According to the military, the legislation should regulate not only the criteria for mobilization but also provide for the gradual involvement of defenders in combat operations, regulate the possibility of leave and rotation. It is also important to take into account the conditions of the soldiers' stay "at zero line" and in the rear.

"36 months is a very long time for demobilization, and not everyone has a chance to live this time without serious injuries and contusions. We need to get clear regulations on how people 'enter' the frontline. First, after training, they should stay 15-20 kilometers from the front line, then 5 kilometers away. And only after that they should join the fighting directly. Also, the military must understand that after a certain number of days on the front line, they are obliged to go on rotation, to stay in another place. If you are on the front line all the time, you lose your understanding of the danger and start taking risks where it is not necessary," emphasized Yurii Hudymenko.

