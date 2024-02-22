Russia remains biggest security threat to Europe, Putin targets all democratic societies - Pistorius

Russia will remain the greatest security threat to Europe for the foreseeable future. It is trying to destabilize democratic societies in all Western countries through propaganda, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius from the rostrum of the Bundestag on February 22 during a discussion of the submission of the three parties of the government coalition on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

He cited the words of Ukrainian soldiers with whom he spoke that they are fighting so that their children will not be forced to continue this war.

"For Ukraine, this war is about everything... It is about the freedom and security of more than 40 million Ukrainians, about the sovereignty of the state," the minister stated and reminded that Russian soldiers have been committing violence in Ukraine for 10 years. The war is only going on because one "imperialist in Moscow" wanted it to," the German Defense Minister emphasized.

"Putin's Russia will remain the biggest security threat to Europe for the foreseeable future," the minister emphasized.

According to him, Putin's plans are not only to wipe Ukraine off the map of Europe, but the Russian dictator is targeting all democratic societies.

In Germany and other Western countries, Russia is trying to destabilize democratic societies with its propaganda, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, Pistorius said.

"For Putin, it is more than just Ukraine. He is not afraid of the threat from NATO or Ukraine's military capabilities, he is afraid that the free democratic world will threaten his power," the German Defense Minister emphasized.

He emphasizes that the way the free world responds to Russia's war against Ukraine will affect future generations, including those in Germany, so everything possible must be done to counter this threat.

Pistorius noted that Germany has been providing Ukraine with a large amount of weapons, but has also done more for its security in the last two years than in the previous 50.

"It is not only about supporting Ukraine, but also about our security. It costs money," the German Defense Minister summarized.

