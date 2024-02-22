Bundestag voted in favor of recommendation to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles - "servant of people" Cherniev

The Bundestag has just approved a decision to recommend providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

This was reported by the People's Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev, Censor.NET reports.

"The Bundestag has just voted in favor of a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range systems for "targeted strikes deep in the rear of the Russian aggressor." That is Tauruses. This is a coalition document, unlike the opposition document that was rejected a little earlier today.

The decision is up to Scholz. We are gradually raising the degree of the issue in order to achieve a result," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Bundestag will consider two proposals to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

The proposal submitted by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which explicitly mentioned the German weapons system, did not receive a majority of votes.

