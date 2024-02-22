Kuleba met with representatives of Polish authorities: "Both governments are committed to solving problematic issues"

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with representatives of the Polish authorities to discuss the situation with the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"In Warsaw, I had a sincere and more than an hour-long conversation with the head of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Poland, Pawel Gras, and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal. Both governments are committed to resolving the problematic issues.

I am grateful for the decisions that will guarantee unimpeded supply of military and humanitarian goods to Ukraine. We also discussed further joint efforts to increase military supplies. Kyiv and Warsaw have a clear understanding of who our common enemy is," the Minister said.

