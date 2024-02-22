ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5807 visitors online
News
1 940 40

Kuleba met with representatives of Polish authorities: "Both governments are committed to solving problematic issues"

кулеба

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with representatives of the Polish authorities to discuss the situation with the blockade of the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"In Warsaw, I had a sincere and more than an hour-long conversation with the head of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Poland, Pawel Gras, and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Polish Sejm, Pawel Kowal. Both governments are committed to resolving the problematic issues.

I am grateful for the decisions that will guarantee unimpeded supply of military and humanitarian goods to Ukraine. We also discussed further joint efforts to increase military supplies. Kyiv and Warsaw have a clear understanding of who our common enemy is," the Minister said.

Read more: Obstacles on Polish border for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine will be removed within hours - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

Дмитро Кулеба

Author: 

blocking (258) border (828) Poland (1259) Kuleba (759)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 