General Staff: There were 81 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most of them took place in Marinka direction - 31

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 22, 2024.

"The seven hundred and twenty-ninth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the full occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 81 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy conducted 50 air strikes and fired 80 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region and Iskryskivshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, Riasne, Popivka in the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 4 attempts to attack near the town of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Rozdolivka and Vesele in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Bohdanivka Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Toretsk, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. In addition, more than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Andriivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the vicinity of Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne and Tonenke. About 20 settlements, including Berdychi, Semenivka, Sieverne and Netailove in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Marinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Pobieda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 31 times. The enemy also carried out air strikes in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, and Novomykhailivka. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In Novopavlivska direction, two enemy attacks were repelled in the area of Zolota Nyva. The enemy launched air strikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements, including Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, defense forces repelled four enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made two attempts to storm the positions of our troops. More than 5 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

During the day, defense aviation struck 6 areas of personnel concentration and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 logistics hub, 2 air defense facilities and 1 enemy ground control station," the General Staff said in a statement.

