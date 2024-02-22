Zelenskyy approved main tasks of Commissioner for implementation of security guarantees

Zelenskyy approved the main tasks of the Ukrainian Special Presidential Envoy for the implementation of international security guarantees and development of of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

According to Decree No. 88/2024, the main tasks of the Special Commissioner are:

analyzing issues related to the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of the Ukrainian defense forces; monitoring the implementation of these guarantees and making proposals for their improvement; preparing proposals for the President of Ukraine to ensure the coherence of actions of state bodies, local governments, enterprises, institutions and organizations related to the defense forces; participation in the development of legislative acts and ensuring the implementation of international security guarantees; participation in the preparation of documents for events related to international security guarantees and the development of the Ukrainian defense forces.

The special commissioner will also be able to interact with government agencies, receive the necessary information from auxiliary bodies and services, cooperate with international organizations, and initiate the preparation of draft acts of the President of Ukraine on issues within his competence.

Earlier, Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Moysiuk as a Special Commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces.

