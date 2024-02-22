Sekerski announces extended list of Ukrainian agricultural products to be banned in Poland

Poland is seeking to reach a bilateral agreement with Ukraine to replace the current national grain embargo and to protect the Polish market from other sensitive products such as sugar, poultry, eggs, frozen raspberries, apple juice, sunflower and rapeseed oil.

This was announced by Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski at a parliamentary hearing in the Sejm, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Due to the excessive opening of the European Union's territory to the inflow of goods from Ukraine, Polish farmers have suffered the greatest losses. There is no doubt that Ukraine needs to be helped, but the opening of the European market for imports of agricultural products to the EU cannot be the same as it is now, because farmers from Poland and other EU countries will not be able to withstand competition," the minister said.

Sekerski emphasized that the Polish government wants to impose significant restrictions on the import of sensitive goods from Ukraine, including detailed and even restrictive border controls.

He emphasized that Polish farmers are now rightly expressing their opposition to the situation in which Polish agriculture is facing. Among the main reasons for the protests, the Polish minister named the unreasonable requirements of the European Commission's green course, the excessive supply of agricultural products from Ukraine to the Polish market, and the fall in the profitability of agricultural production.

"Our common goal is a strong Polish and European agriculture that is able to protect itself from unfair competition and decisions that do not take into account the specifics of agricultural production," the minister said.

Sekerski is convinced that the European Commission should understand the farmers who are protesting and realize that any changes in European policy must be fair. He emphasized that the ideas of climate change and the environment should be transparent, rational and prepared in close cooperation with farmers.

As a reminder, on February 9, Polish farmers went on strike in Poland to protest against the reduction of European subsidies for agriculture, the EU's "green" policy and imports of Ukrainian agricultural products. Polish farmers are blocking all Ukrainian-Polish border crossings.

