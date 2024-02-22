Ukraine must win war, not just defend itself against Russian aggression - US State Department

The US is focused on Ukraine winning the war, not just defending itself from Russian aggression.

This was stated by the First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Ambassador Yuri Kim, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As far as the United States is concerned, the goal is to enable Ukraine to win the war," the State Department spokeswoman said.

She emphasized that this is a war that was not started by Ukraine, but imposed by the Kremlin on a peaceful sovereign state. According to her, Ukraine's victory is in line with America's national security interests aimed at protecting the rules and principles of peace established after World War II.

Kim also expressed her belief that the U.S. Congress will "make a wise decision" to continue large-scale assistance to Ukraine. In this context, the American diplomat positively assessed the EU's decision to include a €50 billion Ukraine Fund in the EU's 2024-2027 multi-year budget.

