Over 10.5 thousand civilians killed since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine - UN. INFOGRAPHICS

Since February 24, 2022, more than 10,500 civilians have died in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the UN report.

It states that since February 24, 2022, at least 10582 civilians have been killed and 19875 injured as a result of conflict-related violence in Ukraine. This includes 587 killed and 1298 injured children.

"Among adults, men have been disproportionately affected, accounting for 60 percent of the above casualties," the report emphasizes.

The UN says that civilian casualties were particularly high in the first few months after the armed attack, with thousands of civilians killed and injured every month.

"Although these figures gradually decreased during 2022-2023, they remained high - in particular, in 2023, an average of 163 civilians were killed and 547 injured per month," the study explains.

Втрати серед цивільного населення від 24 лютого 2022 року.
Втрати серед дітей від 24 лютого 2024 року.

