EU will support Ukraine as long as necessary - Michel in conversation with Zelenskyy
Charles Michel had a phone conversation with Zelenskyy and assured him of his support for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Twitter(X) of the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
"Spoke with President Zelenskyy on the eve of the 2nd anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against his country and people and the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian Crimea," Michel wrote.
He assured Zelenskyy of the EU's "ironclad financial and military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes."
And he emphasized that "Russia will never be able to extinguish the flame of democracy in Ukraine, and Ukraine's destiny is in the EU."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password