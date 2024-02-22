Borrell called on EU members to provide Ukraine with ammunition: This requires immediate actions

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in a letter to the heads of the Foreign Ministries and Defense Ministries of the member states called for doing everything possible to provide Ukraine with ammunition

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

In the letter, Borrell writes that the lack of ammunition is hindering the fight of Ukrainian soldiers against the aggressor.

He urged EU members to support Ukraine in all possible ways, including by finding additional shells in their warehouses, defense orders, or funding the Ukrainian defense industry.

"Doing nothing is not an option," the top EU diplomat emphasized in his letter. Borrell also called on EU countries to disclose what they are doing bilaterally to help Kyiv.

"I believe that together we can make a difference - for Ukraine and for the security of Europe - but it requires immediate action. Time is running out," he concluded in his letter.

See more: Umierov meets with Borrell to emphasize need for significant increase in ammunition supplies. PHOTOS

As a reminder, in March 2023, the EU reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition in a year's time, but did not reach this goal. As of now, the EU has provided 355,000 rounds, with plans to provide about 524,000 more by the end of March and 1,155,000 by the end of the year.