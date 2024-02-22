Farmers protesting at border are right - Duda comments on Zelenskyy’s statement on meeting at border

Andrzej Duda believes that farmers blocking the border with Ukraine have the right to do so.

Censor.NET reports the words of Polish President Andrzej Duda with reference to Onet.

"We spoke with the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister (Donald Tusk - ed.) analyzed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement with me. This is, of course, the prime minister's decision, but I wonder if this is not a European decision," Duda said.

He believes that there is nothing to negotiate with the farmers blocking the border, as they are right about their protest.

The President added that he had asked Tusk to convince EU officials that the border problem was not only a Polish but also a European one.

In addition, they discussed the issue of closing the border with full access to humanitarian and military aid.

According to Duda, "these supplies are not in danger."

"It is Russian missiles that hit us, as a side effect, because we are a border country. But we are also the ones who bring aid to Ukraine. Military, transportation... We are at the advance guard," he said.

In response to a journalist's question whether Ukrainians are "ungrateful," Andrzej Duda said: "You can't talk about them like that. They are in a desperate situation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy can demand everything, but we cannot give everything. I can forgive these words, because these people are under tremendous pressure."

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the governments of Ukraine and Poland would meet to resolve the issue of the border blockade by Polish protesters on February 28 in Warsaw. After that, he said that border crossings with Ukraine, as well as sections of highways and railways, would be included in the list of critical infrastructure. According to him, this decision should provide "a 100 percent guarantee that military and humanitarian aid will reach the Ukrainian side without any delays."

