US monitors situation with Iranian missile transfer to Russia - State Department

The United States is monitoring the situation with missiles from Iran and weapons from North Korea.

This was announced on Thursday during a meeting with journalists in Washington, DC, by First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have seen reports of arms shipments from Iran to Russia and from North Korea to Russia. And we are watching closely," said the representative of the US Department of Foreign Affairs.

She also noted that the United States is working to strengthen sanctions to "further limit the supply of weapons and materials" that could fuel Russia's war.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

The day before, the US media reported that Iran had transferred about 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia. In particular, they may include Zolfaghar ballistic missiles of the Fateh-110 type, capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 to 700 km.