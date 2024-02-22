Three residents of Dnipropetrovsk region justified Russian armed aggression. They were served notice of suspicion - Prosecutor General’s Office

Three citizens in the Dnipropetrovsk region denied Russia’s armed aggression and glorified the occupiers. The prosecutor’s office notified them of suspicion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspects, using their own pages on the banned social network, posted comments under anti-Ukrainian publications.

Thus, one of them, a resident of Pershotravensk, repeatedly denied the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, calling it a "special operation" and wished good luck to the military of the aggressor state.

According to prosecutors, another suspect, a pro-Russian resident of Pavlohrad, praised the Russian army and its command.

Another suspect, a resident of Kryvyi Rih, supported the Russian president and denied the temporary occupation of a part of our country's territory, emphasizing that "Crimea is a part of Russia and will never be Ukrainian."

"During the searches of the suspects' residences, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized," the prosecutor's office said.

See more: Ecocide crime: five Russian servicemen who directed shelling of nuclear facility near Kharkiv are served with suspicion notice. PHOTOS