Russians attacked Odesa region with "shaheds" and launched missile strike, 3 people were killed. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 February, the enemy attacked Odesa region with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and X-31P and X-22 missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"Our air defence forces destroyed 9 kamikaze drones, and missiles lost their combat capability in the air. One of the drones fell on a civilian enterprise in the coastal zone of Odesa. A fire broke out. A security guard was rescued from the damaged building, she was not injured," the statement said.

Rescuers found the body of one person during firefighting operations.

Later, Kiper said that the bodies of two more victims had been found.

"A total of three people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. The search has been suspended," added the head of the RMA.

