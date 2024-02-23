101 military clashes took place last day, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in 7 directions - General Staff

During the day, Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched 3 missile and 83 air strikes, fired 152 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using missiles and the UAVs of "Shahed" type. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 23 attack UAVs.

The settlements of Rozdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkino, Tonenke, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region were hit by air strikes.

More than 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Situation in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 5 attempts to attack near Synkivka village, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked our units 14 times in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Orlivka, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Pobeda in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 43 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

Combat actions in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 5 attempts to storm the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper River.