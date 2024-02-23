Air Defense Forces destroyed 23 out of 31 "shaheds" at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of February 23, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of AFU.

"On the night of February 23, the enemy attacked with 31 Shahed strike UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea), three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Donetsk region), an X-31P anti-radar missile and two X-22 cruise missiles (Black Sea water area)," the statement said.

Air defense destroyed 23 attack UAVs. Air defense forces were operating in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

