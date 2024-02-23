Ukraine needs help from West to increase its own production of weapons - Zelenskyy

Without the help of the West, Ukraine will not be able not only to maintain its defense, but also to strengthen its economy and stability, which could allow the country to increase the production of its own weapons again. Kyiv needs powerful weapons, including artillery and long-range missiles.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the FoxNews channel, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukraine needs "powerful weapons, long-range weapons, long-range missiles and artillery."

"It's not about types, it's about production. To increase it every day, yes, and air defense to protect people to give an opportunity, economy to increase it means to give an opportunity to the security situation," Zelenskyy added.

