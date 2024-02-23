Zelenskyy invites Biden and Trump to visit Ukraine: "To see tragedy of war with their own eyes"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden and Republican leader Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and "see with their own eyes the tragedy" of Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with FoxNews, Censor.NET reports.

"I'm glad to see all the candidates and all the people who make decisions or can support them, not to be against them, just to understand what the war in Ukraine means," he said.

According to him, such a visit will help American politicians realize who started this war and what is happening around them.

"What a brilliant Ukraine we had. We have a beautiful country, but at war it is a different picture and different lives," the head of state emphasized, adding that Biden and Trump should "come and see people, just see them in the streets."

Responding to Trump's statement that he would end the war in 24 hours, Zelenskyy said he "cannot understand" how he would achieve this.

"With me, he will not be able to solve this problem, this tragedy," the president said.

According to him, he is ready to receive the former president at the front line, where "he will explain everything, and he will explain what his thoughts are, maybe he has some ideas - I don't know. He will see what is happening, and after that, I think he will change his mind. We have all realized that there are no two sides in this war: there is only one enemy, and this is Putin's position," the Ukrainian president added.

