War will end when world finally realizes that Putin is inadequate person and his regime poses global threat - Zelenskyy

Russia’s war against Ukraine will be quickly ended when the world finally realizes the true level of the global threat of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As Censor.NET informs, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News.

"Putin crossed all the red lines. He is an inadequate person who threatens the whole world and claims that he will destroy NATO. And he will try to do so. When the world realizes this, then the war will end," said Zelensky.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine emphasized that the world community is afraid of changes in Russia.

"The world is not really ready for the fact that Putin may lose his power. The world is afraid of changes in the Russian Federation. The USA, European countries and the global South can choose," he said.