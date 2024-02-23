Ukrainian Armed Forces hold foothold in Krynky, do not give up their positions, continue to repel enemy attacks - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold a foothold in Krynky. Over the past day, they repelled five attacks by the Russian army.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South," said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are holding the bridgehead, we are not giving up our positions, we continue to repel Russian attacks. Over the past day, we counted 5 such attempts, but all of them were unsuccessful. Traditionally, without armored vehicles and on foot, the Russians tried to infiltrate our positions, but again left 70% of their personnel there and were forced to retreat," she said.

Results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat activity over the day: 54 Russian servicemen were eliminated.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces did a very good job in terms of equipment and weapons that Russia is trying to use to harass the right bank: 11 cannons, 6 mortar crews, Grad multiple rocket launchers will no longer interfere with Kherson residents," noted Humeniuk.

Answering the question whether among these 54 Russian servicemen neutralized by Ukrainian defenders are those whom the Ukrainian Armed Forces had previously attacked at the training ground near Nova Kakhovka, she noted that these are only the specific results of combat work for one day.

"The data on the formation is still being fully clarified," added the spokesperson for the "South" military command.

