On second anniversary of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation, Hungarian government called Ukraine and Russia for negotiations.

The Hungarian government issued a statement on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and called on the parties to negotiate. At the same time, Hungary did not name the aggressor.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

The application was published early, on February 22.

In it, the Hungarian government honors those who died as a result of the war, expresses its condolences to "hundreds of thousands" of widows and orphans, and notes that Hungary helps Ukraine in caring for the wounded and "supports, through the largest humanitarian program in its history, millions of those who have lost everything or become refugees", make contributions to energy security and reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Hungary firmly believes that this conflict cannot be resolved militarily. The war must not expand and cannot be allowed to escalate, the war must end. Hungary supports an immediate ceasefire and peace talks and calls on the parties to act accordingly," the statement said.

At the same time, Budapest notes that ensuring the sovereignty of Ukraine is in the interests of Hungary.

