In 2024, we will not only defend ourselves. Ukraine will prepare new counteroffensive - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will prepare for a new counter-offensive and continue to destroy Russian ships in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News.

Speaking about the goals for 2024, the President of Ukraine noted that defence is a significant task and challenge. Responding to the fact that some expected a more effective counter-offensive in 2023 and wanted to end the war faster, the President stressed that when countering, one should also think about the lives of soldiers, because a quick movement would mean the loss of people, and if Ukraine loses soldiers, it will lose everything.

"Defence is the number one task. We will continue our successful history on the Black Sea - we will do it. I won't go into details, but they, the Russians, will get surprises. The south is important. Defending the east, where they have more than 200,000 soldiers, is also very important. And, of course, we will be preparing a new counter-offensive, a new operation. Of course, I am not saying that we will just stand there. It depends on many things," Zelenskyy said.

