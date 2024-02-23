21-year-old volunteer from Finland with call sign "Samson" was killed in fighting for Ukraine

A volunteer from Finland with the call sign "Samson" was killed while defending Ukraine. He served in the "Bravo" Company of the International Legion, which includes several other Finnish volunteers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Ilta Sanomat.

It is noted that the 21-year-old Finnish volunteer went to Ukraine in December last year. He was from Eastern Finland and was killed in action.

According to the commander, the soldier, who had the combat name "Samson," was fatally wounded by a drone strike near Bakhmut.

He served in "Bravo" Company of the International Legion, which includes several other Finnish volunteers. His Brazilian combat partner was also killed in the attack.

See more: American volunteer medic Ethan Hertweck killed in Kherson region. PHOTO

In total, three Finnish volunteers have been killed in the fighting for Ukraine. Kasper Alhoniemi, 23, was killed last June in Zaporizhzhia region, and a middle-aged fighter from Eastern Finland was killed in Donetsk region in October, the report said.

According to the newspaper, several dozen Finnish volunteers are involved in the defense of Ukraine.

Read more: Volunteer fighter from Armenia Gevorg Mkrtchyan was killed in battle for Ukraine in Kupiansk direction