demobilization (52) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2715) Iaroslav Zhelezniak (80)

Rada adopted draft law on demobilization of conscripts with a provision for 12-month postponement of further mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 11035 on the demobilisation of conscripts.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"The Parliament approved draft law #11035 on conscripts. It was adopted as a basis and as a whole. We give the President the right to dismiss them," he said.

The draft law was supported by 319 MPs.

According to MP Oleksii Honcharenko, the draft law was adopted with a provision for a 12-month delay in further mobilisation.

Read more: Zelenskyy submitted to Rada draft law on demobilization of conscripts

