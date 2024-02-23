Zelenskyy on ending war: We do not want to repeat Minsk agreements. No new frozen conflicts

A diplomatic end to the war is possible only on the basis of the Ukrainian formula for peace, the liberation of all Ukrainian territories.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News.

"My signal is that we do not want to repeat the Minsk agreements, but in relation to another part of our territory. No new frozen conflicts. We do not believe in this. And I don't trust him (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.). As for the negotiating table, when we are ready, when there is a document based on our peace formula, our main document, and when we have the support of the world, then we will be able to look for ways to talk to representatives of Russia," Zelenskyy stressed.

Ukraine can only speak from a strong position, the President noted.

"From a strong position, we have one very important diplomatic path - the document. And when it's ready, it doesn't matter where we are at that point. If we are strong on all the points that I have voiced, and when we have a document and most of the major countries, the key ones, the decision-makers, are on our side, then we will be able to talk about political negotiations," Zelenskyy stressed.

