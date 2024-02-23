Powerful document that confirms Denmark’s unwavering support for our people - Zelenskyy on security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Agreement on Security Cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark signed with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on February 23.

The President wrote about this in Telegram.

"Today, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and I signed an Agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Denmark and Ukraine.

It is a strong document that confirms Denmark's unwavering support for our people. In particular, in the amount of at least 1.8 billion euros this year," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Denmark will also support efforts to ensure the integral potential of the F-16 through the aviation coalition: providing fighters, ammunition, simulators, training, and maintenance.

"We continue to work on a new security architecture for our country. We thank Denmark for its solidarity with our people. Thank you for your help!" the President added.

