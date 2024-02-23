It’s not "chmobiks" advancing near Avdiivka, it’s high-level Russian officers. Losses - 1/10 - 3rd SAB

In the area of Avdiivka, the ratio of losses of the Defense Forces to the Russian army is one to ten, and sometimes more. The Russians are well-maintained and trained, and the enemy’s officers and planning are at a high level.

A representative of the 3rd separate assault brigade, Oleksandr Borodin, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

According to him, the nature of the fighting today cannot be compared to the defense of Avdiivka, but the Russians are trying to understand the weaknesses of the Ukrainian defense, landing from vehicles, trying to approach, but without success.

Read more: Russians want to achieve certain successes in Avdiivka direction before "red dates" - spokesman of "Tavria" OSGT Lykhovii

"They are constantly losing equipment and personnel, but they do not give up trying. The activity is daily. Artillery and FPV drones are used extensively. Aviation is working, but there are not so many CABs anymore, now there are opportunities to shoot down these aircraft, so they are more focused," Borodin said.

He noted that the enemy is well-coordinated and trained.

"They have strength, there are no prisoners or "chmobiks" (conscripted into the Russian army under the decree of partial mobilization - ed.note) there. They are well-equipped and have fire support. They do not save equipment and infantry. Officers and planning in the Russian Federation are at a fairly high level, the attitude towards infantry is part of the formula, but it is different for other branches," said a representative of the 3rd 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

Read more: Number of missing persons during withdrawal from Avdiivka is not disclosed since verification is not yet completed - Tavria OSGT spokesman Lykhovii

The military emphasized that for every one occupier killed, there are four to five wounded.