"In 2022-2023, Ukrainian Armor provided UAH 87 million in charitable assistance and paid over UAH 480 million in taxes

In 2022-2023, Ukrainian Armor LLC allocated UAH 87 million in charitable aid and about UAH 12 million in material and technical assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of Ukrainian Armor LLC.

" Volunteering and charity is something that the enemy does not have, and something that unites millions of people around the world around the fight for Ukraine's freedom. We, as a Ukrainian company, cannot stand aside. In addition to the funds that our company systematically donates to charity, Ukrainian Armor LLC has donated military equipment worth UAH 180 million to Ukrainian defenders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," said Vladyslav Belbas, the company's CEO.

According to him, in order to win the war, each of us must do our best - volunteer, work, pay taxes.

"Today, the domestic defense industry is one of the three industries that pays the most taxes to the Ukrainian budget. For example, Ukrainian Armor LLC paid over UAH 480 million in taxes in 2022-2023," Belbas added.

In his opinion, the state should make every effort to preserve and scale up the defense industry enterprises, which requires clear rules and long-term planning.