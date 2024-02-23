North Korea shipped 1.5 million artillery munitions to Russia - DIU

North Korea has already sent to Russia one and a half million artillery munitions produced in the 70s and 80s

This was announced by Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of today, according to the available statistics, the Russians have already brought in one and a half million rounds of ammunition from the DPRK. But these munitions are from the 70s and 80s. Half of them don't work, and the rest need to be restored or tested before they can be used. What is the benefit for North Korea here? It gives away the old stuff, asks to increase production at home, and asks for certain technologies in return, including missile technology and submarine technology, in order to develop its military-industrial complex," Skibitskyi said.

The DIU also confirmed the use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine.

"It is very difficult to identify what exactly is being launched: Whether it is a KN-23 or an Iskander, but, nevertheless, the characteristics are ballistic. The only thing we know for sure is that the missiles are different in size. And secondly, the Korean missile is newer in development, because it is most likely based on the Russian Iskander development," Skibitskyi explained.

According to the DIU, the Russians promised to provide certain additional technologies to help the DPRK improve its weapons. "But this once again confirms that the Russian Federation does not have enough production capacity to rapidly increase the production of missile weapons. If this were the case, they would not have turned to North Korea," Skibitskyi added.